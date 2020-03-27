LA beat scene veteran Mr. Carmack and LA/NY producer Promnite have released their highly anticipated Paradis 2 EP in full via Mad Decent.

The pair formed their Project Paradis project in 2017 and have been fusing their hard-hitting production skills together ever since. The new release, which features the long-awaited “Bull Run” as well as five other cuts that traverse the boundaries of bass, trap, grime, house, UK dubstep and more.

The release comes with 3D visuals by SHINOSM and is available on deluxe gatefold 2xLP comprised of Paradis 1 and Paradis 2 here. Stream/download Paradis 2 now.

