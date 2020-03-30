San Fransisco-based producer Giraffage combines his love for the game and his love for music together on a brand new single via Counter Records.

“Basketball” showcases a gritty midtempo drop accompanied by basketball samples and a must-see music video that makes the release a total win. Along with the single and videos comes limited edition Giraffage-branded basketballs available for purchase. The new release comes hot off the heels of “Workout,” which released earlier this month.

“Basketballs and sounds associated with basketball have such a distinct timbre in my mind and so I knew that I needed to make a song using them.” He adds, “It’s a weird time to be releasing music, but hopefully new art can inject just a little bit of much needed positivity into the world right now.” – Giraffage

The brand new singles mark Giraffage’s long-awaited follow up to the success of his 2017 album Too Real. His synth-pop sound soars to new heights as he explores different genres and methods with his brand new single.

Stream/download “Basketball” here.

