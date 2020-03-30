It should come as no surprise that the 2020 festival season has been thwarted by the novel COVID-19 who, in two months alone, has cancelled festivals such as Ultra Music Festival and Glastonbury, while postponing others such as Coachella, and now Miami’s III Points Music and Art Festival.

Scheduled to take place May 1 and 2, the 7th edition of the festival will now be held on Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17. This comes full circle as October was the original month for the festival, until last year when the date was moved to February. “We are beyond grateful to the III Points community for your support over the last 7 years,” the official statement reads. “Our hearts are filled with appreciation, as your unwavering belief in our festival has been the fire that keeps us creating.”

Rescheduling aside, the festival still kept a large chunk of their original lineup; fans will still be able to see acts like the Strokes, Green Velvet, Homeshake, and Wu-Tang Clan, to name a few. The lineup remains mostly unchanged aside from Disclosure now being replaced with RÜFÜS DU SOUL—and additional acts now include Artbat, Chromatics, Peaches, and Partyboi69. Additionally, III Points will be held at their usual Miami venue: Mana Wynwood.

III Points is no stranger to uncontrollable factors; hurricanes, Zika virus, and now, COVID-19 have all tried to cripple the festival; yet, the dogged display by III Points has never canceled. “III Points is all too familiar with adversity, which has challenged us over the years,” the aforementioned statement says. “When the current global situation called for prudence in gatherings, we were motivated to maintain hope and to focus on moving our homegrown festival to later in the year.”

A festival that is known to highlight both internationally renowned acts as well as local performers, III Points started a fund to help alleviate the financial burden of local artists struggling during this tumultuous time. The III Points Miami Artist Initiative is a collaborative effort between the festival and Institute of Contemporary Art, a local (and often free entry) museum in Miami.

“As the world takes a halt, we want to take this time to give back to our Miami talent who continue to drive our scene to new heights,” the III Points Instagram post states. “We recognize that many artists and musicians are experiencing uncertainty at this time, with gigs cancelling and jobs closing.”

The act of overcoming is part of the festival dogma, and III Points is more than ready to take any challenge thrown at them. The dates may be different, but the expected production and music will be oh so familiar.

Tickets and more information can be found via iiipoints.com