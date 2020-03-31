No one can quite match the infectious energy that Dr. Fresch possesses, whether it be through his live performances or his music. Dancing is impossible to avoid whenever the highly-talented producer is involved, especially when he’s dropping singles like “THICCC” in conjunction with FREAK ON.

Dr. Fresch and FREAK ON have several things in common, the most important being their love for booty-poppin’ tunes, followed up closely with their ties to The Prescription Imprint. Dr. Fresch began 2019 with the timely creation of the record label, quickly garnering admirers from around the world. FREAK ON shared his debut EP, Like This, via Prescription Records, instilling his rightful place among Dr.Fresch’s peers.

Now they’ve combined forces to produce a track that will not only make you grin from ear to ear, but also immediately start shuffling upon playing. “THICCC” is a jocular and entertaining tribute to booty, starting with a drilling bassline that sends chills down your spine. The build excites as it drops seamlessly into tech-house phenomenon.

“THICCC” is exactly the medicine you need to get your booty moving after two weeks of quarantine. Stream/download via Dim Mak here.

