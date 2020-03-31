Dubstep heavyweight Krimer returns to Never Say Die’s Black Label imprint for the release of his brand new Zero Day EP.

We’re pleased to premiere the standout single “Manifesto,” which releases this Friday, April 3rd in tandem with the full EP release. “Manifesto” is a destructive tune that kicks off with a motivating dialogue before dropping into a fury of intense sound design and pounding drums. The Canadian producer has made an incredible name for himself throughout the past few years, collaborating with names like SNAILS, KAYZO, Spag Heddy and more.

Krimer’s forthcoming Zero Day EP includes four bone-rattling cuts, including a scorcher collaboration alongside Spag Heddy. The release follows the release of his “Fxck Around VIP” and several tour dates that saw him perform at venues across the globe.

Stream “Manifesto” below and pre-save the album here.

Connect with Krimer: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud