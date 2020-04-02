Bassrush favorite FRQ NCY returns to the imprint with his brand new Broken Patterns EP, out this Friday, April 3.

The producer proves he can’t be ignored throughout the five-track collection, which showcases his ever-evolving and experimental bass sound. Perfect for an underground affair, title track “Broken Patterns” initiates the EP with a haunting melody, glitchy percussion and jaw-dropping distorted basslines.

The release as a whole proves the Atlanta-based producer’s star power. With G Jones and EPROM levels of potential, there’s absolutely no telling where FRQ NCY will go next.

“There were a lot of ups and downs in my life during the process of making this EP, and I think it shows through the diversity of some of the tracks,” says FRQ NCY. “It makes the project even more special for myself, and hopefully others can relate to it on a certain level.”

Stream “Broken Patterns” early below and pre-save the EP here.

