Montreal’s finest, aka Black Tiger Sex Machine, are back in the spotlight with their brand new single “KILLZONE.” Hot on the heels of their collaboration with ATLiens, “Frequencies,” the bass giants hold nothing back with this explosive listen.

A grinding intro paves the way for a cinematic build complete with thumping drum kicks and powerhouse bass–this is a savage cut that piles on aggression and ferocity at every turn. The guys sadly had to cancel the rest of their Futuristic Thriller Movie Experience Tour, but if you’re looking for a BTSM fix: look no further!

Turn up “KILLZONE” and get head-banging. Stream/download here.

Connect with Black Tiger Sex Machine: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud