Globe-trotting DJ/producer Conrank is about to unveil a powerful EP via Wakaan. The White Noise Generation EP will be out via the Liquid Stranger imprint this Friday, April 10 after previously releasing on labels like Circus Records and Bassrush.

With varied influences in his style, there are nods to dubstep, rap, future bass and trap within the five tracks, and the project “represents a journey through my music career – so many influences, experiences and awesome people.”

Today we are pleased to premiere Conrank’s collaborative “Bulletproof,” which has been made alongside fellow Brit Killa Kela. Strap in for tumultuous low-end smacks and sharp drum kicks alongside hard-hitting vocal slaps.

Listen below and pre-save the EP here.

