Electronic giant REZZ teams up with multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and producer Grabbitz on a powerhouse collaboration via RCA Records.

Out now, “Someone Else” is a powerful display of REZZ’s signature bass sounds with the rock-inspired and vocal-driven sound of Buffalo-born Grabbitz. Looming guitar strumming leads the introduction along with the Rolling Stone-acclaimed singer/songwriter’s vocals. Radio-sensibility comes through on the drop, showcasing REZZ’s continuously growing universality.

Isabelle Rezazadeh, aka REZZ, has already had a groundbreaking 2020, which saw her receive her third annual JUNO nomination for her 2019 Beyond The Senses EP. She also landed on Lady Gaga’s Women of Choice Apple Music playlist and released a fan-favorite collaboration with dubstep heavyweights Zeds Dead. With collaborations alongside names like SVDDEN DEATH and Grimes in the works, it’s clear that we have a lot more in store from the cult-favorite act.

With over 50 million streams to date and praise by the likes of Rolling Stone and Billboard, it’s no wonder why REZZ was drawn to Grabbitz after previous collaborator Shaun Frank introduced the pair. His alternative, genre-less hybrid sound has led him to collaborations with names like deadmau5, Pendulum, NGHTMRE and now REZZ.

Stream “Someone Else” below and download here.

