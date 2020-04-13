Apashe‘s John De Buck has released his eagerly-awaited, 13-track record Renaissance on Kannibalen Records.

The Brussels native co-produced Renaissance with a slew of momentous characters (e.g., Canadian score composer Frédéric Bégin, SLUMBERJACK, High Klassified, Tech N9ne, Instasamka), but that’s just icing on the cake; De Buck commissioned a Prague-based, 69-piece symphony orchestra to perform as well as record his album’s arrangements — cultivating calculated chaos — melding classical, trap/future bass, indie dance, dubstep, house and hip-hop/R&B music together.

“I tried to do what has barely been done before in the electronic music scene: compose with a symphonic orchestra, extract its epicness and delicacy, then blend it with something big and rough,” said Apashe.

Fancy Apashe’s Renaissance below. Also, keep your eyes peeled for Adrian Villagomez‘s upcoming documentary: delving into the creation of Renaissance.

Connect with Apashe: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / SoundCloud