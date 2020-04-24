French electronic duo Darwin x Mainecoon is back with their third release this year, and it’s their most impressive one yet.

The brand new single, which is the latest in a long line of releases via Paradise Circus, is smooth like butter–sensual vocals, lush synths and a powerful message come together on “All The Time.” We’ll most definitely have this one on repeat throughout the weekend.

Since 2018, Darwin x Mainecoon have been making an impact on the electronic scene, having worked with heaps of world-famous producers and singers. Now, the duo is back with a radio-ready single that’s sure to impress.

Stream “All The Time” below.