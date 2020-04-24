Bass house mainstay Habstrakt has crafted his own recognizable brand of bouncy, bass-heavy beats. His latest single “Show Me” exemplifies this and is everything a bass house fan will love.

Out today via Insomniac Records, “Show Me” is classic Habstrakt. Four-on-the-floor beats, crunchy synth melodies and a beat that’s impossible not to move to. There’s little to dislike here. Put this one on to practice your shuffling moves while you’re still stuck at home – it’ll give you a dance workout for sure.

The French producer has been on top of his game recently with releases on some of the biggest labels in the biz, including Gud Vibrations, OWSLA, Mad Decent, and Monstercat. “Show Me” marks his Insomniac Records debut, and let’s hope the pair continues to pump out bangers like this one. Besides making music, Habstrakt has been keeping himself busy this month with weekly Twitch live streams.

Keep an eye out for more to come and dance to “Show Me” now.

