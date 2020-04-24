We are pleased to announce the re-launch of Noiseporn Records, an imprint that initially launched in 2012 and is fully back in action for the first time since 2014!

To properly kick things off, we’ve teamed up with quickly rising producers Acrillics and We Rose for a hard-hitting trap banger. A lush and anthemic introduction opens the gates for a powerful drop led by a metallic lead and brain-melting 808s. The producers switch things up for a future bass second drop, which is layered seamlessly with the metallic lead, making it clear that these two duos are coming in for the kill in 2020.

Acrillics is a New Zealand and Los Angeles-based pair with releases on Mad Zoo, Electric Hawk and more under their belt. Their classic but forward-thinking take on trap has garnered the support of names like Alison Wonderland, Mat Zo and more.

Los Angeles-based duo We Rose is quickly becoming an act to watch. Their trap and future bass-hybrid sound never fails to impress, and they’ve been on a hot streak as of late. With recent official remixes for Alison Wonderland and QUIX as well as JEANIE, and three original releases this week alone, it’s clear there’s not stopping these two.

Stream “Horizons” below and stay tuned for more releases to come from Noiseporn Records.

