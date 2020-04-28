Some five years after Foreign Family Collective released it, Big Wild celebrates the anniversary of his viral single “Aftergold” with a commemorative bundle. The track went on to soundtrack adverts for Uber, GoPro and Apple Watch, amassing well over 100 million streams in the process.

New blood and signings to the label obli and Hanz bring their future electronic takes on “Aftergold,” and they sit nicely alongside both versions of the original and a Live at Red Rocks recording. Speaking on such an iconic record, Big Wild shares:

“It’s hard for me to believe ‘Aftergold’ came out 5 years ago. I remember working on this in my bedroom and on the road while I was opening for ODESZA. I was struggling to name the song and it was Harrison [of ODESZA] who recommended ‘Aftergold.’ As soon as I heard that name, I knew it was the one. Amazing to think how much these few minutes of music impacted my life and for that I’m thankful.”

Listen to the 5 Year Anniversary release of “Aftergold” below.

