Released today through Boogie T’s Drama Club Recordings is a killer new remix brought to us by Belgium’s very own Ganja White Night. The track is BOOGIE T.RIO’s “Dear Weed Man,” which first got released on the same label earlier this year as part of the group’s Remedies EP.

Ganja White Night deliver something high impact with their multi-dimensional sound here, and ensure that they honour the original. The melody is a real focal point, whilst trademark wobbles and Boogie T’s dub vocals flit through the mix. Benjamin Bayeul of the pair says: “When I first heard the original I instantly felt something, a warm vibe and story to connect with. I wanted to expand on that with the remix and bring our sound to it. We’re really excited how this one turned out!”

Tune in below.

Connect with Ganja White Night: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud