Amsterdam’s GANZ has a stunning new single available today, and it happens to be the first to come from a forthcoming EP titled Lost Boys, which will land through UZ’s Quality Goods Records on May 22nd.

Before the rest of the collection arrives, it’s time to fully enjoy “Rufio’s Theme,” a track that sees GANZ happily circle back to his original inspirations and sound. He explains: “I went back to my early days in music. To me it’s feels like a ‘Purple Forest 2.0,’ bringing back the old me and showcasing where I currently stand.”

Drenched in flickering patterns of 808s and sheer instrumentals, this record has been made with consideration and depth – and this is anything to go by, the rest of the collection will be equally special.

Stream “Rufio’s Theme” here.

