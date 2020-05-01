Named as one of our Artists to Watch in 2020, Jinx continues to impress on her brand new single “Give Me All.”

With stunning vocals and a signature Jinx melody, the single starts out melodic and inviting before building up into a unique hybrid drop that combines everything we love about trap and dubstep. With overlying vocals and a deep bassline, the song proves that Jinx isn’t taking any shortcuts when it comes to making a statement.

The DJ/producer had a massive 2019, with debut performances at Lost Lands, Okeechobee and more. With a lot more of music on the way as well as live streams for names like Skellism and more, this is just the beginning of another massive year for Jinx.

Stream “Give Me All” below.

Connect with Jinx: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud