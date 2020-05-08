It’s hard to combine two genres into one cohesive sound – but rising producer updog has done just that with his brand new EP Balloon Boy.

Blending rock and electronic genres, updog opens up a world of honestly, realisations and a longing for an everlasting youthful mind. Containing seven unique singles, there is no shortage of creativity flowing through the long-form EP. Standout single “I See Hell” takes his rocktronic sound one step further by offering pop sensibilities and nostalgic melodies. The control in relatable anthem “tired of my life” is something to be admired amidst a sea of similar sounding releases.

But whether it’s growing apart from people in “goodbye’” battling against responsibility in “dying breath”; or finding strength to make the right choices in “spearhead”, the EP as a whole tells updog’s story beautifully and honestly.

Updog explains: “balloon boy is a journey following all the trials and tribulations you go through when you’re in the process of becoming an adult and reaching a point in life where you suddenly realize you have lost your real self. We all go through crippling insecurities, addiction, loss of friends, giving up our passions to pursue corporate careers, toxic relationships, etc, and eventually you probably won’t like what you see in the mirror”

“‘Hell’ and ‘demons’ are ongoing motifs throughout many updog songs. In a non-religious way, ‘hell’ is something we live through everyday – encompassing everything that ruins us from being ourselves; and ‘demons’ are our own worst qualities – the voice inside our head that holds us back from being the person we’re meant to be. This EP was my therapy. It empowered me and brought a beam of hope, happiness and a change in the way I think. All in all it left me with one key motto to live by: ‘never growing up’. Keep your mind open to new things and changes, but never let go of who you were when you were young.”

“This EP left me with one key motto to live by: ‘never growing up’. Keep your mind open to new things and changes, but never let go of who you were when you were young.”

Stream balloon boy via Cloudkid below.

Connect with updog: Instagram / Twitter / SoundCloud