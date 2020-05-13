Black Tiger Sex Machine take to their Kannibalen Records label for the release of their brand new single “Doomsday.”

The single, which is the last release ahead of the group’s Futuristic Thriller EP, sees the Montreal act team up with rapper Macntaj for a dark and deadly collaboration. The menacing anthem offers heavyweight vocals, destructive sound design and pounding drums–proving just how heavy they can take their iconic dubstep style.

Along with “Doomsday,” the trio has dropped their Futuristic Thriller Tour Livestream (Movie Experience) on YouTube! Get ready to release the demons below and stream/download “Doomsday” ft. Macntaj here.

Connect with Black Tiger Sex Machine: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud