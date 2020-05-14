Los Angeles-based producer PIERCE has released a brand new single and it will have you feeling all of the emotions.

Following the release of “GUTTER” with in-demand rapper Rico Act, “BIPOLAR” is the third official release from the Icon Collective Graduate this year. Featuring high energy drums, grimy sound design and destructive levels of bass, the new single is every headbanger’s dream. #TheYearOfTheWobble continues as the versatile producer continues to show off his hard-earned skills.

With more original music and high-profile collaborations to come, 2020 is proving to be a massive year for PIERCE. Listen to “BIPOLAR” below and stream/download smarturl.it/bipolarpierce.

