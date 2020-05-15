After a near three year hiatus, house music producer Kivrak returns with a highly awaited new single.

Out now, “Battlefield” sees the Turkish producer team up with American singer-songwriter Tara Louise for a single that breaks his silence in elegant fashion. With a blissful electronic sound, sun-drenched melodies and celestial vocals, the single is bound to be a successful comeback for Kivrak.

“One day, when I was checking the unfinished projects in my studio, I listened to ‘Battlefield’ and really enjoyed it,” said Kivrak of how the track came to fruition. “Tara’s vocals are always impressive and inspiring. Then, I decided to finish this track.”

Since 2015, Kivrak has built an empire within the electronic pop niche. He is the founder of EDM Joy and Paradise Circus, where he spotlights emerging producers. After many years of helping other artists get their music heard to the world, it’s only fitting that his single requests that we meet him on the battlefield.

