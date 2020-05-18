Named as one of our Artists to Watch in 2020, experimental trap producer Jon Casey has been putting South Africa on the map for years. His intricate and forward-thinking sound has garnered recognition from names like UZ, GTA & The Glitch Mob.

The DJ/producer has released with some of the industry’s most sought-after labels, such as Buygore, Quality Goods Records, Slow Roast Records, Sable Valley and more. With his debut US tour in 2019, Casey is quickly becoming an international favorite.

Jon Casey showcases his unique sound in a brand new guest mix, featuring an incredible amount of unreleased music as well tracks from Flosstradamus, Blvk Sheep, Getter and more.

Tracklist:

00:00 Blankface & Decimate – Savage Bounce (ID Remix)

01:24 So Sus & Jon Casey – Growth

02:39 Jon Casey & L*o*J – ID

03:38 Ray Volpe – Wet Napkin (Blake Skowron & Jon Casey Remix)

04:29 Griz & Subtronics – Griztronics

04:55 Jon Casey – ID

05:33 Bailo & Dabow & Jon Casey – Game Over

06:37 Jon Casey – Kosher

07:42 Jon Casey – ID

09:11 Jon Casey – ID

10:01 Moody Good – Walkin’ Stoopid (Jon Casey ‘Dumb’ Edit)

11:30 Flosstradamus – Prison Riot

11:45 Herobust – Smoke (Blvk Sheep Remix)

12:10 Bailo – No Cap

13:14 Suge (BENZI JERSEY VIP)

13:52 Dabow & LYNY – Caliente

14:47 Calvin Harris – How Deep Is Your Love

15:40 Flosstradamus & TroyBoi – Soundclash

15:58 Joey Illah – ID

17:13 Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan – MFU

17:51 Blvk Sheep – Wonksta

18:27 Skrillex – Fuji Opener (ID Bootleg)

19:25 Jon Casey – ID

20:43 Elete & Jon Casey – Sorceress

22:00 Lit Lords – Demons

22:35 Tapecut & Jon Casey – ID

23:47 Jon Casey – The Bounce

24:22 Jon Casey – ID

25:10 Getter – Represent

25:58 Jon Casey – Rezonate

26:40 JID – Off Deez (edit)

27:36 Tek Genesis – Raid (Jon Casey Remix)

29:09 Chee – Whippersnapper

Connect with Jon Casey: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud