The Dead Daisies make a strong follow up from their last release by flipping the original and giving it a fresh dancefloor twist. The rock four-piece keep us eagerly anticipating their next album Holy Ground with a version of “Unspoken” that really hits the spot.

To make this track happen, they worked alongside the rock/dance fusion duo Dance With The Dead, who are known for their ’80s-influenced tunes with serious power. The result is something instantly electrifying and has a striking blend of floor-ready synths, surging vocals and kickass drums.

Speaking on it, Justin Pointer from Dance With The Dead shares: “It was a great honor to work with such powerhouse legends in the industry, and we had a lot of fun working on this.”

You can catch “Unspoken” on the stream below.

