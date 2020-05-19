Out now via ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective is ford.’s incredible new offering “Living, Breathing,” which happens to be his first solo sound of 2020. With a deeply intricate signature that oozes emotive edge, ford. is one of the brightest lights on the label right now.

Sharing his experience on making this record, he explains: “This track came together last year when I was on the road with Maribou State… “I remember messing with a synth and laying down a bunch of random messy ideas, stretching sounds out, and trying a bunch of sample processing things I had never done before. After consistently being on the move, it felt so good to be able to wind down for a minute, take a step back from the shows, and just feel like I could sonically explore. That doodling eventually turned into what is ‘Living, Breathing’ today.”

A stunning blend of styles and experimentation, “Living, Breathing” is setting us up for the weekend ahead in the best possible way. Pick up a copy of this one here.

Connect with ford.: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud