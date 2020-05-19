SLANDER unleashed “Good Things Fall Apart” (with Jon Bellion) on ILLENIUM‘s 24-track ASCEND record via Astralwerks. The Icon Collective alumni flexed their “heaven trap” methodology by means of stuttering hi-hats and intoxicating drops as well as pulsating synth chords. At last year’s EDC Orlando, SLANDER tantalized festivalgoers by including the unreleased remix in their circuitGROUNDS set.

This dance-pop bop’s original version amassed over 92 million Spotify streams within 12 months of its initial release. “Good Things Fall Apart” awakened Bellion’s inner emo kid — looking to the “Yellowcard/Dashboard Confessional/Taking Back Sunday era” for inspiration. It spent 47 weeks on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart, peaking at No. 3 and went on to be officially reworked by many A-list artists (i.e., 3LAU, William Black, Travis Barker, Tiësto).

“When we first heard ‘Good Things Fall Apart,’ we knew it was going to be an instant classic,” said SLANDER’s Derek Andersen and Scott Land. “We are grateful to have been able to add our flavor to it. The vocal is one in a million. Thank you again, Nick [ILLENIUM]!”

Explore ILLENIUM’s “Good Things Fall Apart (SLANDER Remix)” below.

