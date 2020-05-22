If you’re looking for some new tunes help you relax during this quarantine, INTRN has got you covered with his brand new track “Used To Be”.

In collaboration with upcoming singer/songwriter/producer Austin Harms, the longtime friends have created a song that sounds like laying in the grass on a warm summer day. INTRN’s ability to craft chillout pop tunes has never been more evident here. Each artist takes a verse, which tells a personal story of self-reflection for each, while the sing-along-able chorus vibes along with a head-bobbing groove.

INTRN and Austin Harms have been working together for quite a while now, with Austin contributing the drums for INTRN’s live band. This is the pair’s first official musical collaboration, and one listen makes me already crave more. The artist’s own personal styles are similar and thus blend seamlessly together.

The project of singer/songwriter Jake Messig, INTRN is no stranger to collaboration, previously working with producer Beowulf for their hit track “Lose a Friend”. Notably, “Used To Be” marks INTRN’s first release on respected indie label Opposition, hopefully signaling big things in the works for the young artist.

