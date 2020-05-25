GANZ has been one of electronic music’s most consistent stars throughout the years. From the emergence of future bass earlier this decade to its current, somewhat saturated state, the Dutch producer has continuously pushed his sound to new limits, leaving budding producers ceaselessly trying to imitate him.

First coming to attention–particularly down our way–with his patented flips of tracks from the likes of Hermitude x Flume, Snakehips and RL Grime, he’s since been steadily crafting a reputation for his excellent originals, including his recent single “Rufio’s Theme” from his new EP Lost Boys.

Out now via Quality Goods Records, the six-track release is undeniably unique and indicative of even more growth and progression that doesn’t forget its roots. From opener “UGH!” comes the electronica-fused “Rufio’s Theme” followed by “Thud Butt.” Distinctive with its chiming topline and crisp rhythmical charge, this track bursts with vitality and persistent groove. Further tracks “No Naps,” “Fairy Dust” and “Lost Boys” bring together a masterful blend of his light-hearted synth melodies, skittering percussion, innovative sound design and booming bass.

The Lost Boys EP is six track of pure bliss, so check it out in its entirety below.

