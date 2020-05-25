Centennial State producers Jantsen and The Mersiv Sound Project dropped their tune “Get Crazy” via Liquid Stranger’s brand WAKAAN — an independent record label and forum praised for its unconventional take on bass music. “Get Crazy” debuted during the October 2019 WAKAAN Music Festival, at Mulberry Mountain — near The Ozarks.

Mersiv’s Anderson Benoit Gallegos and Jantsen set themselves apart from this saturated subgenre by designing this unrivaled experience: complete with an extraterrestrial ambiance as well as a delicious taste of drum and bass. “Crazy” isn’t just some run-of-the-mill headbanging hit, it’s a turnt up tune in the making. Now, lets pregame!

Break yo’ neck to Jantsen and Mersiv’s “Get Crazy” below.

