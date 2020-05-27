Full-time sales professional by day and Phoenix-based producer by night, teeoh released the future bass/trap tune “Feel Something” via 24-8 Records/MGMT. “Feel Something” possesses a ZHU-esque topline and brings about those very same goosebumps we’ve all experienced while listening to ODESZA‘s In Return.

As a youngin’, teeoh’s Tyler Othites raided GarageBand on his family’s computer in order to explore the whimsical world of dubstep, hip-hop and house music. Now, he is on 24-8 MGMT’s roster — in good company (e.g., Herobust, PIERCE, Spag Heddy). Plus, he’s playing livestreams like April’s Lockdown Online Music Festival featuring Holly, Moore Kismet and Rome in Silver. Othites also drops a mix titled Season 2 each month: pushing SoundCloud’s underground talent.

Let your worries float away; stream teeoh’s “Feel Something” below.

