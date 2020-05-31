Stockholm-based producer duo Axl & Arth have returned with a brand new single titled “Criminal.”

The new release, which features singer Jimmy Burner, is the pair’s first single this year and marks a new chapter that sees them make the official move towards a more pop-focused sound. The track begins with a captivating chorus that bellows, “Everywhere I go, I’m a criminal.”

“Lyrically the song is about coping with your inner struggles in a high performing society, feeling like an invisible outcast in the herd of polished.”

The track has already racked up almost 100,000 streams and continues to climb by the day. Stream “Criminal” below.

Connect with Axl & Arth: Facebook / Instagram / SoundCloud