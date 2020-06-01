Montpellier maestro and member of the electronic sextet Slow Hours, Khamsin‘s Thomas Di Pane, released “Over” — his first single on San Holo‘s record label bitbird. Backed by Di Pane’s contemporaries Petit Biscuit, Porter Robinson, What So Not and Madeon, Khamsin’s oeuvre has the earmarks of fellow French(wo)men M83, Justice and Daft Punk.

“The immense energy, both nervous and hopeful, are represented in the power and eeriness of this song,” said Khamsin. “The ambient, spacious vibe is interrupted by an intoxicating, driving rhythm to mark the very contradictory state of mind chasing a passion can put you in.”

Sink your beak into Khamsin’s “Over” below.

