GUD Vibrations is the brainchild formed from two of our favorites in the electronic music industry; NGHTMRE and Slander. GUD Vibrations was established in the fall of 2018, but it’s roots actually stem back about three years prior. When Slander and NGHTMRE threw their first co-headlining festival, it became clear that GUD Vibrations could go so much further as an ideology and brand. It would eventually become a label that would bring a new frontier to bass and dubstep producers alike.

Featured in the GUD Vibrations roster, experimental bass artist Shadient has just released a new tune titled “Miles of Mind” which is an emotionally explosive track (featuring fknsynd.) Shadient has also announced via twitter that he will be donating all proceeds from the track will go directly to the foundations and charities; Reclaim the Block, Northstar Health Collective, and the Louisville Community Bail Fund.

Earlier in the year, he debuted Tung Tied with WAVEDASH which blew fans away and left them eagerly wanting more. “Miles of Mind” is just one single on Shadient’s new EP, Infinite Structure which is set to release July 17, and we can’t wait to see what this producer from the UK has in store.

Shadient’s unique combination of sounds makes “Miles of Mind” an instant hit that seems to pulse through your speaker, we can’t wait until we can hear this out on the dance floor this fall!

Check out “Miles of Mind” here https://soundcloud.com/gudvibrations/sets/shadient-miles-of-mind-feat