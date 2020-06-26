Los Angeles-based DJ/producer XAVAGE is at the top of his game when it comes to effortless hard-hitting trap. The up-and-coming artist has released with labels like Quality Goods Records, Circus Records and more.

With an affinity for hip-hop samples, XAVAGE continues to carve his own lane by staying true to his hard-hitting sound and keeping his signature groove at the forefront of his productions. The producer has received notable support from names like Flosstradamus, UZ, Oski, QUIX, SLANDER and many others. His recent single, “Money In The Bank,” was released via Elysian Records and it doesn’t seem like he plans on slowing down any time soon.

XAVAGE put together an exclusive guest mix for us featuring heaps of IDs and releases from TroyBoi, Fabian Mazur, RemK and more. Stream it and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. 0:00 – Vince Staples FUN! (SILO x Martin Wave Remix)

2. 0:58 – XAVAGE x Jon Casey – ID

3. 1:58 –XAVAGE – Money In The Bank

4. 3:19 – D4L – Laffy Taffy x Troyboi – Do You [XAVAGE Edit] 5. 4:49 Fabian Mazur – King Is Back

6. 5:47 – XAVAGE – In The Trap (Feat. DARKMARK)

7. 7:16 – Tyler, The Creator & A$AP Rocky – Who Dat Boy (Chee Bootleg)

8. 8:36 – Reece Low – Wait A Minute

9. 9:06 – T-Pain – Low x ISOxo & Knock2 – Radial [XAVAGE Edit] 10. 10:35 – Scuffed x A Milli [Psygma Edit] 11. 12: 00 – Kanye West & Lil Pump – “I Love It” x Troyboi – “ili” [XAVAGE Edit] 12. 13:20 – No Scrubs No Luv [Psygma Edit] 13. 15:40 – Snakehips, TroyBoi – Wavez

14. 17:19 – XAVAGE – ID

15. 18:18 – Gorillaz – Clint Eastwood (Rome in Silver x Bonnema Remix)

16. 19:35 – XAVAGE – ID

17. 20:50 – Gorillaz – Feel Good x Thook & Tynan – Voidelss [XAVAGE Edit] 18. 22:35 – XAVAGE – Trey Songz (feat. Tre Savels)

19. 23:56 – HOT MESS – ID

20. 25:39 – XAVAGE – If You Need Me, Don’t (feat. DARKMARK)

21. 27:47 – XAVAGE – Pull Up

22. 29:08 – Oski – Fuccapop (XAVAGE Remix)

23. 30:36 – RemK – Shoota

Connect with XAVAGE: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / SoundCloud