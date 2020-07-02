One of dubstep’s most exciting up-and-comers, Nitepunk, is making his Never Say Die solo debut this Friday with the release of his Red Turbulence EP.

The Prodigy Artists (NGHTMRE, SLANDER, SVDDEN DEATH) signee and one of our Artists to Watch in 2020 has released music via tastemaker labels like Circus Records, Disciple Round Table, UKF and more. His cyberpunk-infused sound has made him a favorite of artists and fans alike and it’s only a matter of time before the Georgia-born, Brooklyn-residing artist hits the main stage.

Today, we’re premiering title track “Red Turbulence,” which opens with neuro-inspired reese bass, boom bap style drum patterns and ultra pitched-down vocals. The drop, which is my personal favorite from the forthcoming EP, has a vocalized synth melody that makes this release one of the most creative pieces I’ve heard from a producer as of late. A haunting cinematic outro showcases the musical theory genius that this synesthete posseses.