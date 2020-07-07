French producer and multi-instrumentalist CloZee debuts her brand new album Neon Jungle today. Debuting on the artist’s own imprint, Odyzey Music, the 10-track record is an ethereal journey through sound, a masterclass on her signature “world bass” style. Each song carries these unique world music influences, even throughout the more accessible singles. CloZee’s artistry shines on every track.

Early on, the title track serves its job to give listeners a taste of what the album is all about; nondescript vocal samples, a vibey bass beat and worldly instrumentation combine for musical smorgasbord for the ears. Following up is “Us” featuring the soft vocal stylings of The Kite String Tangle. Arguably one of her most mainstream-sounding tracks to date, the song still doesn’t skimp on creativity. The rich, full sound here is what sets her apart from the crowd.

Other highlights include the welcomely heavy bass on “Winter Is Coming,” oriental inspirations on 9 Theory-collab “Nuages” and Sir Bishop’s slick flows on “Long Live The Chill.” By the end of the slow-mo closer “Perfect,” I genuinely feel as if I’ve been on an epic adventure through CloZee’s own Neon Jungle; a dream world of her own design that she’s managed to craft so cleanly. I for one, feel honored to have been invited in.

