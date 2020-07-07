Coming off an immensely successful 2019, Sonya Broner, better known as Level Up, keeps the momentum at its peak with an all-new original titled “Bedtime Stories” for the GRVDNCR label.

One of the quickest rising talents in all of EDM, Level Up had an exemplary 2019. With countless shows, including Subtronics‘ 60+ stop Cyclops Invasion tour, several festival appearances and dozens of heavy-duty bangers, it’s clear she’s on the fast track to success.

“Bedtime Stories” will keep you on edge with its playful melody, mysterious vocal samples and hard-hitting bass. The track starts with a deep, demonic build leading to a blast of pulsating basslines and a heavy riddim beat.

Level Up says,”Bedtime Stories” is inspired by one of the things that makes me feel most at peace – scary movies. My goal was to create a song that would make you feel like you’re in your own haunted story.”

GRVDNCR is quickly becoming a new home for those who don’t fit into the normal mold of music; this is a label to follow. Take a listen to “Bedtime Stories” below.

