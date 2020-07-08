GRL GANG, a community and brand dedicated to expanding the presence of women in dance music, has just announced its debut online festival.

The two-day event, titled GRLFEST, will showcase a mix of dance music’s promising up-and-comers and established acts. The lineup, curated by the group’s founder JEANIE, features Night Bass regular Blossom, multi-instrumentalist Ill-esha, drum and bass legend Reid Speed, bass house boss Wenzday and more.

Other acts include quickly rising trap act Farrah, dubstep artists Jinx, Lizzy Jane and MADGRRL and trap/future bass producer/vocalist Rossy.

GRLFEST takes place July 18-19 exclusively on GRL GANG’s Twitch. RSVP here.

