Dubstep producer HellKey showcases his metal-inspired sound on a brand new single titled “Hellfire.”

The new track offers heart-pounding basslines, dark vocals and an unforgettable sound. He highlights the message of the song to be “addressed to those who are living similar difficulties and know they don’t want to quit; those who have a difficult challenge to overcome; those who have an inner wrath that can be canalized to break out of a nightmare.”

The Norwegian producer continues to break barriers with dark energy and unsurmountable levels of energy throughout his tracks. If you want to experience an aggressive sound, then look no further.

Stream “Forged in Hellfire” below.

