WAKAAN heavyweights G-REX and TVBOO team up for a brain-melting new single titled “Dweller.

The collaboration fuses the producers sounds seamlessly with a sinister introduction, a minimal–but deadly–first drop and, of course, a signature horse sample courtesy of G-REX. The second drop takes things to the next level with a mind-melting bassline and gritty sound design that will make you hit replay before it’s even done.

“If G-REX is gonna be using a horse sample, it’s best he has someone on a track who actually knows how to ride,” says TVBOO. He isn’t wrong–this track isn’t for the lighthearted.

“I’ve been closing all my sets off with it and the crowd reaction has been absolutely insane,” says G-REX of the track. “Super excited to finally get this one out there on Wakaan!”

Stream/download “Dweller” here.

