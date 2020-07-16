Quickly rising producer RemK has finally released what one might consider trap music’s secret weapon.

The Long Beach artist has just dropped his mammoth single “Smoke Blowin’,” which has been a tastemaker favorite for months. The hybrid trap tune received incredible support from names like Diplo, Party Favor, 4B, Benzi and more before its highly anticipated release.

“Smoke Blowin'” is the 19-year-old producer’s most impressive production yet; with a captivating introduction, unique sound design and mind-bending 808s, it’s clear that the standout talent has all the ingredients to make a memorable statement.

Fresh off the heels of “Renegade (A Collaboration for Black Lives),” a mega collaboration alongside Juelz, Hekler, Stay Loose and more, which benefitted Color of Change organization, RemK’s newest project looks to continue his upward momentum.

This record means a lot to me and was one of my first tracks to be supported by major artists in the scene. The song started as a one drop edit that I created in my bedroom. I really didn’t have any plans to finish the song but it was eventually picked up by Benzi and played in one of his mixes. The rest was history after that. I wanna give a shoutout to r/trap for all the love and support on this song, it wouldn’t be what it is without you guys! I’ve made countless versions of this track (over 20 versions) and I’m really excited for it to finally come out!” – RemK

Connect with RemK: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud