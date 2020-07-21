Rising producer STUCA continues to one-up his production with each and every release, so it’s no surprise that his forthcoming EP on Never Say Die’s Black Label imprint is some of his best work yet.

The San Diego native and Las Vegas local takes to the SKisM-owned label for his appropriately named Powerhouse EP, which includes four new singles that are some of his heaviest productions to date. The first of the bunch, dubbed “Sick Wubs,” is a ruthless tune that fuses the distorted sound design that he is becoming known for with the punching drums of electronic trap.

Don’t let the ironic vocals fool you; this track isn’t for the casual listener. You may need to build yourself up to the astronomical level of bass that STUCA puts on display for his newest attack on the scene.

Presave the Powerhouse EP here.

Connect with STUCA: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud