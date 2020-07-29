After a string of softer releases, Kannibalen Records signee Kai Wachi returns to the label for a behemoth tune.

“The Keeper” looks to Wachi’s hybrid roots for a trap-meets-dubstep scorcher. Featuring a dark bassline and devious vocals from Seattle rapper Macntaj, the new release is about as menacing as it gets. Fresh off of the stunning “Flatline” with Sullivan King and GG Magree, the producer provides a surprising change of pace with the harder-hitting sound.

Whether it’s ‘Cry Wachi’ or Kai Wachi–we can’t get enough. If you can’t either, make sure to check out his charity livestream this Friday.

Stream/download “The Keeper” here.

Connect with Kai Wachi: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / SoundCloud

Connect with Macntaj: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / SoundCloud