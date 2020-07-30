Mysterious artist TLZMN continues to pique our interest with each and every release, and his newest cut is no different.

“The Massive” is an appropriately named single that starts off with a brooding atmosphere and reverberated sweeps before building up into a maniacal drop. A halftime-inspired drum pattern drives the wonky bassline, which will be sure to impress on a sizable soundsystem.

We don’t know much about TLZMN, but we do know that his sound is addictive and we can see why labels like WAKAAN and Circus Records are taking note.

“We, the Massive, live, thrive in, and co-create these global music communities by support and belief in one another through respect and safety for all. We stand together as a monument of sound, love, hard work, acceptance, equality, safety and abundance through art, music, movement, community, and alchemy,” says TLZMN. “We, The Massive, Stand Together.”

"The Massive"

