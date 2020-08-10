Out now through Wakaan is the must-hear Bruxism EP from Hydraulix, which sets the tone nicely for his continued development as a producer. The Sydney-hailing artist, who is known for switches in style and big, bold soundscapes, doesn’t disappoint with these five tracks.

Amongst the tracklist you can find “Jewelz,” which flickers with electronica, “Stoopid” with Rickyxsan, the D&B belter “Cheer Squad,” “Screamer” with YDG and last but not least, a VIP of “Chopper” with Krischvn.

He says: “I wanted the EP to be wall to wall club bangers from start to finish. The EP is also named after a close friends DJ project who helped me find my Hydraulix name over 5 years ago when I was planning to become a producer. I’ve been writing a lot over the last 6 months a lot across different styles and after whittling the list down, these 5 new tracks are some of my best writing to date and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

Turn it up below!

