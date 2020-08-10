Honolulu-native, Las Vegas-based DJ/producer Ponzoo has captured the attention of tastemaker labels like DJ Snake’s Premiere Classe, Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak and Jayceeoh’s Super 7 Records. Now, he takes to our very own Noiseporn Records for the release of his debut EP, Calamity.

The three-track release offers a taste his unique hard-hitting inspired style, beginning with his original single “Drop It Down.” Kicking things off on a hybrid trap note, Ponzoo sets listeners up for the energy he displays throughout the remainder of the collection.

Next, he teams up with Talons for “How Low,” a high energy collaboration that offers a four on the floor beat and a pounding hard trap switch-up. Finally, he ends things on a high note with a high-profile collaboration featuring esteemed rapper Lil Debbie. “B.Y.K.M.N,” made alongside producer Romar, is a heated track with sharp drums and anthemic vocals that will make you play the entire EP all over again.

“I wanted this EP to represent how I’m feeling right now, how i’m sure many are feeling right now,” says Ponzoo of the EP. The breakdowns whether tranquil or turnt up and the drops destructive and chatoic. We all want to enjoy ourselves and have fun but there’s alot of chaos going on in the world thats pushing against that.. ‘Calamity!'”

With a giant catalog of unreleased music set for release throughout 2020 and beyond, it’s clear that Ponzoo is a force to get familiar with. Stream Calamity below.

Connect with Ponzoo: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / SoundCloud