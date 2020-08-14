4B‘s Robert McKeon Jr. teams up with platinum-selling rapper Trippie Redd for a brand new release via Ultra Music.

Out now, “Going Nowhere” is a flawless collaboration that blends the rapper’s cloud rap sound with impressive production from 4B that sees him incorporate his jersey club signature into a more radio-friendly record.

“I wanted to bring someone out for my set at Nocturnal Wonderland. At that time I finished the first version of the demo with Trippie. He didn’t even hear it yet at that time,” said 4B of the track. “Last minute we were able to bring him out and to perform ‘Fuck Love’ & then right after I dropped ‘Going Nowhere.’ The first time he heard it was on stage. The rest is history.”

The melodically driven new single is the latest of 4B’s career-defining ventures, which includes collaborations with Austin Mahone, Abraham Mateo and more.

Stream/download “Going Nowhere” here.

