Florida native Jinx has been on a hot streak in 2020 and keeps it going strong with the release of her brand new single “Supernova.”

Her melodic dubstep style shines through with lighthearted vocal plucks and elegant chords before building up into a behemoth drop. Powerful sound design and high-energy drums come together for a destructive result that proves the producer has been putting in major work in the studio.

Along with the artist’s earlier 2020 releases, “Bamboozle” and “All Of Your Love,” “Supernova” continues to build her repertoire of attention-grabbing and versatile singles. With even more music and major live streams coming up, it’s evident that there’s no stopping Jinx this year.

Stream/download “Supernova” here.

Connect with Jinx: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud