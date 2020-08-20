If you’re feeling the summer sunshine about to come an end, Baby Alice’s new single “ICE CREAM” will heat you right back up with its blissful summer vibes and high-energy melodies.

The Scandinavian Eurodance trio has a lighthearted energy to their music that you can’t help but dance along to. The cool new tune, which was inspired by summer parties, has a clean and melodic vocal from the group’s songstress, My Hoglund, that cuts through the mix effortlessly. Its addictive bassline is powerful enough on its own, but when matched with the catchy hook, it becomes an instant anthem.

The catchy new release comes off the heels of “WOFF,” which is quickly approaching 2 million streams, and it seems that “ICE CREAM” is on its way to have a similar impact.

Check out the newest addition to your summer soundtrack below and stream/download here.

Connect with Baby Alice: Facebook / Instagram / SoundCloud