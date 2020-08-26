Coming to your ears via WAKAAN is the brand new remix EP inspired by Zebbler Encanti Experience’s End Trance collection. Wasting no time in pulling together a total of seven remakes plus an original cut titled “Morphonics” from ZEE, the label showcases some serious talent here.

We’re particularly taken by the Black Carl! version of “Inside The Box,” which you can hear below. Throwing in strong rhythms and trippy snaps of melody, this one will stand the test of time and hopefully destroy dance floors in the not too distant future. Other remixes come from FLY, Prismatic, David Starfire and more.

Check out the full remix EP here.

Connect with Zebbler Encanti Experience: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud

Connect with WAKAAN: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud