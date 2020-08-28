It’s the Year of the Wobble and PIERCE is leading the pack.

The Scottsdale-born, Los Angeles-residing DJ/producer has been making waves with his heavy hybrid sound for years and we couldn’t be more excited to have him on deck for an exclusive guest mix. He first came onto the scene with his debut EP, Audi, via Spinnin’ Records in 2016 and his Hijack EP via Insomniac’s Bassrush Records in 2017.

Since his debut, PIERCE has gone on to release with tastemaker labels such as Never Say Die, Buygore, Dim Mak and Bassweight Records. With support from names like Herobust, Jauz, Spag Heddy, Riot Ten and more, his innovative sound design continues to make an impact on the bass music scene.

The guest mix PIERCE whipped up for us has tons of exclusive edits and unreleased music, including collaborations with K-NINE, LUZCID and more, as well as releases from the lines IVORY, PEEKABOO, and G Jones. Stream it below and make sure to keep an eye out for tons of new music to come.

Tracklist:

PIERCE – WOBBLE 0:00

PIERCE – WOBBLE (PIERCE & void(0) VIP) 1:21

GENTIS – BLOCK 2:24

ACRAZE – BRUCE LEE 3:01

NVARDZ – MARIBOR DEATH VALLEY 3:35

IVORY, SAMPLIFIRE – X AE A-12 4:10

PIERCE. JAYKODE – OUTBURST 4:58

HYDRAULIX, LEOTRIX – TRIPPY SHIT 6:11

IVORY – ALIEN CALL 7:00

BADRAPPER – RUN IT BACK 7:56

CHEE – VULTURES (TRIPPED BY TRYPLE) 8:50

AUTOMHATE – EXECUTE 9:45

GENTIS – UNDERGROUND 10:38

SULLY, PEEKABOO – BROKEN CALCULATOR 11:03

PIERCE, RICO ACT – GUTTER 11:30

TRAMPA, LEOTRIX – MERCY FUEL (TYNAN LIVE EDIT) 12:35

IVORY, PIERCE – FXCKITUP 13:15

MATT DOE, JIQUI – DOEQUI 14:35

PEEKABOO – SMACK 15:10

MARAUDA, BRO SAFARI, TANK PARADE – WARHEAD FUCKERS (PIERCE EDIT) 15:50

JACK U x PIERCE, VOLT, BOOMBOX CARTEL – JUNGLE WIP (DIRTY HARRY EDIT) 16:18

BOOMBOX CARTEL – NEW WIP (PIERCE & VOLT REMIX) 17:05

PIERCE, 2SCOOPS – FLEX (FEAT. BLAKKSMYTH) 18:21

KRISCHVN – SECOND BAKED 19:00

PIERCE – BACK UP 19:27

MARAUDA – DEATH PIT 20:42

MALIBOUX – FREAKSHOW 21:35

SLUSHII, RUVLO – INVADERS FROM MARS 22:00

SPACE LACES – D.A.W. 22:45

IVORY – 93 STYLE VIP 23:50

HYDRAULIX, KRISCHVN – CHOPPER VIP 25:10

KHIA, TERRIYAKI BOYZ, LEOTRIX – TOKYO PUSSY BOUNCE (PIERCE EDIT) 26:00

G JONES – IN YOUR HEAD 27:03

PIERCE, K-NINE, AWEMINUS, ATLIENS – WHAT WE DOIN’ x SHELTER 150-145 (PIERCE EDIT) 27:45

VOLT, YDG – COME ON 30:10

YOOKiE, HYDRAULIX – GAME OVER 31:02

VOLT, PIERCE – DUBWUB 31:40

LUZCID, PIERCE – WUB IT 32:54

